MEC to open in three Hudson's Bay stores across GTA this fall

Canada’s premier outdoor gear retail brand, MEC, is joining forces with Hudson’s Bay to launch within three of the department store’s locations in the GTA.

Today, the Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Co-Op announced the launch of its “shop-in-shops” at Hudson’s Bay’s most visited locations: Yorkdale, Square One, and Toronto’s flagship Queen Street store.

The launch is set for this fall, featuring “a well-curated assortment of gear, footwear, and apparel to inspire everyone in Canada to get active outside,” according to the press release.

Shoppers can expect an extended MEC offering that will drop on theBay.com later in the season.

“There are many connections between the two brands, from our aligned values to our deep roots in Canadian culture and local communities,” said Eric Claus, the CEO and chair of MEC.

“Ontario has an abundance of wild spaces ideal for hiking, camping, and climbing, and we’re looking forward to helping new customers and members gear up for their epic adventures,” he said.

Although the “shop-in-shop” concept is the first of its kind for MEC, each location will emulate and mirror the typical shopping experience for its customers.

Much like its original stores, the Hudson’s Bay locations will be the go-to destination for Torontonians looking to get active in the outdoors. Customers can expect an assortment of top outdoor brands, including The North Face, Salomon, and Black Diamond, among others. The in-house brand, MEC Label, will also be available.

“The MEC experience at Hudson’s Bay will offer a sense of adventure and discovery to help equip shoppers for wherever their outdoor excursions take them,” said Wayne Drummond, president of Hudson’s Bay.

For those eager for a head-start on their fall outdoor gear wardrobe, MEC just dropped its throwback fashion line based on archival catalogues and it’s a hit.