BC's winter forecast is out and we are getting spoiled weather-wise

Nov 29 2023, 6:12 pm
Vancouver skyline (klarka0608/Shutterstock)

Get ready, BC: the weather forecast is out for winter, and it comes with some pretty unusual weather patterns that might have you smiling.

Especially if you like a beautiful sunny day.

“A classic El Niño winter pattern is expected across B.C. Above-normal temperatures are likely, as mild Pacific air will dominate the pattern. While arctic air will be felt at times, we expect fewer and shorter Arctic outflow events into the Vancouver and Victoria area compared to what we usually see during a typical winter,” The Weather Network said.

Explainer: Vancouver snowfall normals

The Weather Network

That could mean below-normal snowfall, warmer temperatures, and more sunshine. Good news for commuters, but is this bad news for those who love the mountains?

“However, we do think that for the south coast region, the dry pattern will be broken up at times by periods of wet weather, with a heightened risk for ‘Pineapple Express’ events, which would bring heavy rain to the region, and a risk for rain to extend into the alpine regions,” The Weather Network said.

Across the country, it could be mild as well, but there are a variety of reasons this winter could “break tradition,” especially in Eastern Canada.

Winter officially starts on December 21.

Are you looking forward to what the weather has in store this winter? Let us know in the comments.

