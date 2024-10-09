These are the 10 best cities for young Canadians to work in

The 10 best Canadian cities for young folks to work in Canada have been revealed and could help you decide your next career move.

The data company Youthful Cities revealed the results of its Urban Work Index 2024 on Wednesday.

Developed through Youthful Cities’ DEVlab project and created in collaboration with youth across the country, the index ranks 30 cities based on key criteria that youth prioritize when considering their ideal living and work environments.

These criteria include climate action, equity, diversity and inclusion, good youth jobs, education and training, digital access, the city economy, entrepreneurial spirit, affordability, transportation, and health.

It used this data to narrow down the top 10 Best Cities for Youth to Work in Canada.

“This index helps cities and employers understand what youth need to thrive in today’s workforce, ensuring a diverse, engaged, and vibrant future,” said Robert Barnard, founder and CEO of Youthful Cities, in a statement.

Toronto was the top choice for the best city for youth to work in. It ranked first in the city economy, digital access, health, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

It also ranked first in education, with 100 library branches and international post-secondary exchange opportunities in 40 countries.

It took the second spot in Canada in terms of entrepreneurial spirit, with the most startups, investors, and accelerators.

However, the report acknowledges that Toronto is one of the least affordable cities nationally, with 32.5% of people spending more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.

“Youth in Toronto, particularly for racialized youth, face many challenges in achieving their full potential in Toronto’s economy, as demonstrated by rising youth unemployment rates,” said Pat Tobin, general manager at City of Toronto Economic Development & Culture, in a statement.

“Access to economic opportunity and the prospect of a better future for youth is a key tenet of the social contract that must underlie our economy.”

Vancouver, representing the West Coast, took second place overall. It ranked first in climate action and second for equity, diversity, and inclusion, thanks to the highest number of Black-serving community organizations (91) and Indigenous-serving community organizations (59 registered).

The city also has the highest number of youth on its municipal advisory board, with 30 youths nationally.

Montreal follows closely behind in third place, ranking first in good youth jobs and second in climate action and health. It’s also recognized for its efficient public transit system.

Calgary ranks sixth overall for its diversity — one in three residents identifies as an immigrant — and fourth for startup funding.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 best cities for youth to work in Canada, according to Youthful Cities: