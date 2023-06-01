From greasy spoons to deli-style bagels, there’s nothing like a cheap, quick, dirty breakfast.

No matter what you’re craving in the morning, Vancouver has got plenty of great places that more than deliver.

Check out our picks for the best breakfast deals in the city.

Bon’s Off Broadway

This list obviously wouldn’t be complete without Bon’s on Broadway, the absolute OG when it comes to cheap breakfast. Somehow, this spot still offers its classic breakfast plate for $2.95 – the cheapest of the bunch.

Address: 2451 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-7242

This chill, unassuming spot on Clark Drive is equal parts charming and affordable. Go for the Chef’s Special Breakfast, which comes with cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, breakfast sausage, and crispy hash browns all for only $12.

Address: 1046 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Northern Cafe and Grill is an old cafe and diner hidden above a hardware store deep in South Vancouver – already an intriguing premise and we haven’t even talked about the food yet. With everything from all-day breakfasts (which start at just $11) with standard Western-style offerings like hashbrowns, eggs, bacon, pancakes, and the like, as well as burgers, fries, and sandwiches, this place has a little something for everyone.

Address: 1640 E Kent Avenue South, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marulilu Cafe (@marulilucafe)

This cozy Broadway spot serves up classic Japanese comfort food, including a fantastic breakfast. Its Japanese-style breakfast goes for only $10.99 and includes an omelette, rice, miso soup, and wild salmon.

Address: 451 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Laura’s Coffee Shop

This old-school diner and coffee shop is easy to miss, as it’s located in the semi-industrial area on the corner of Manitoba Street and West 4th Avenue. For those who love this kind of place though, Laura’s is not to be missed. Expect breakfast specials like pancakes, French toast, or the House Breakfast plate, all for under $20.

Address: 1945 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helens Grill (@helensgrill1961)

This cozy spot on the corner of Main Street and King Edward goes back to the early 1960s, which gives it its distinct, nostalgic quality. Head here for the all-day breakfast, including classic egg plates, omelettes, and eggs benny.

Address: 4102 Main Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Argo Cafe (@argocafe)

Another one of Vancouver’s last remaining old-school diners, Argo Cafe is a family-owned and operated spot with lunch specials, take-home prepared food, and, of course, great breakfast options. Think stacks of buttermilk pancakes or a basic breakfast egg plate, both for $15.

Address: 1836 Ontario Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siegel’s Bagels (@siegelsbagels)

If you ask us, Vancouver is sorely lacking in decent bagel places. That being said, Siegel’s is our number-one choice when we’re craving a bagel, and it happens to be open 24 hours. Grab a classic bagel with egg breakfast sandwich for $6.25 or go super simple with a bagel with cream cheese for only $4.35.

Address: 1883 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Address: Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston Street #22, Vancouver

Instagram