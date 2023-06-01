The best cheap breakfast deals in Vancouver
From greasy spoons to deli-style bagels, there’s nothing like a cheap, quick, dirty breakfast.
No matter what you’re craving in the morning, Vancouver has got plenty of great places that more than deliver.
- You might also like:
- Congee Noodle House has returned: Here's what it's like inside the beloved restaurant
- Check out this charming afternoon tea in BC with major Great Gatsby vibes
- 12 places to get the best Caesars in Vancouver
Check out our picks for the best breakfast deals in the city.
Bon’s Off Broadway
This list obviously wouldn’t be complete without Bon’s on Broadway, the absolute OG when it comes to cheap breakfast. Somehow, this spot still offers its classic breakfast plate for $2.95 – the cheapest of the bunch.
Address: 2451 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-7242
Truck Stop Cafe
This chill, unassuming spot on Clark Drive is equal parts charming and affordable. Go for the Chef’s Special Breakfast, which comes with cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, breakfast sausage, and crispy hash browns all for only $12.
Address: 1046 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Northern Cafe and Grill
Northern Cafe and Grill is an old cafe and diner hidden above a hardware store deep in South Vancouver – already an intriguing premise and we haven’t even talked about the food yet. With everything from all-day breakfasts (which start at just $11) with standard Western-style offerings like hashbrowns, eggs, bacon, pancakes, and the like, as well as burgers, fries, and sandwiches, this place has a little something for everyone.
Address: 1640 E Kent Avenue South, Vancouver
Marulilu Cafe
View this post on Instagram
This cozy Broadway spot serves up classic Japanese comfort food, including a fantastic breakfast. Its Japanese-style breakfast goes for only $10.99 and includes an omelette, rice, miso soup, and wild salmon.
Address: 451 West Broadway, Vancouver
Laura’s Coffee Shop
This old-school diner and coffee shop is easy to miss, as it’s located in the semi-industrial area on the corner of Manitoba Street and West 4th Avenue. For those who love this kind of place though, Laura’s is not to be missed. Expect breakfast specials like pancakes, French toast, or the House Breakfast plate, all for under $20.
Address: 1945 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Helen’s Grill
View this post on Instagram
This cozy spot on the corner of Main Street and King Edward goes back to the early 1960s, which gives it its distinct, nostalgic quality. Head here for the all-day breakfast, including classic egg plates, omelettes, and eggs benny.
Address: 4102 Main Street, Vancouver
Argo Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Another one of Vancouver’s last remaining old-school diners, Argo Cafe is a family-owned and operated spot with lunch specials, take-home prepared food, and, of course, great breakfast options. Think stacks of buttermilk pancakes or a basic breakfast egg plate, both for $15.
Address: 1836 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Siegel’s Bagels
View this post on Instagram
If you ask us, Vancouver is sorely lacking in decent bagel places. That being said, Siegel’s is our number-one choice when we’re craving a bagel, and it happens to be open 24 hours. Grab a classic bagel with egg breakfast sandwich for $6.25 or go super simple with a bagel with cream cheese for only $4.35.
Address: 1883 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver
Address: Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston Street #22, Vancouver