Vancouver police are appealing for help in an unsolved homicide investigation.

Last November, a 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed while walking in East Vancouver, and now police have released surveillance footage of who they believe is the suspect in that murder.

Police say Zhuowen Gong was killed near the crossroads of Renfrew and Graveley Street just before 10 pm on November 2, and his killer remains at large.

“Mr. Gong was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. We’ve worked for the past year to secure and analyze evidence. However, a suspect has not yet been identified, and we’re again asking for the public’s help to solve this crime,” says Constable Tania Visintin.

The motive remains unknown.

“We are releasing video footage of what is believed to be the suspect walking away from the crime scene,” Visintin said.

“We are asking the public to take a good look at the footage; if you know who this suspect is or have any information that could assist investigations, please call,” she said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact the VPD Homicide detectives at 604-717-2500.