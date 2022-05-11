The former Tim Hortons at the corner of Nelson and Granville Street is looking different these days, as a concept called Moulin Rouge has taken over.

It’s out with the Double Doubles and in with some eye-catching decor.

Patrons will be greeted by stuffed animals like lions, monkeys, and pandas hung above the central counter when they head here.

Dished Vancouver popped in to see what this new downtown tenant was all about.

We were told Moulin Rouge operates mainly as a cafe, but during the weekends, folks can come in and enjoy high balls, beer, and even shots.

This spot also advertises a single slice pizza and soda combo for only $3 – sounds like a deal to us!

Tim Hortons stopped operating at this location in July 2021.

Moulin Rouge

Address: 998 Granville Street, Vancouver