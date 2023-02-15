Pair of speeding motorcyclists caught going 200 km/hr on busy highway

Two men in their early 20s have been issued hefty fines and had their motorcycles impounded after they were allegedly going more than double the speed limit on a highway in Abbotsford Tuesday night.

That’s according to the Abbotsford Police Department, which said the pair were spotted by plainclothes patrol officers just before 10 pm on Highway 11 going up to 200 kilometres an hour in an 80-kilometre-an-hour zone.

With the cooperation of Mission RCMP, the officers tried to pull the motorcyclists over but “both drivers failed to obey police directions and attempted to flee the vehicle stop.”

Sgt. Paul Walker said when they were eventually caught, “officers were able to remove both riders from their bikes, who were subsequently detained for dangerous driving.”

The men were not hurt during the detention by police, Walker said.

The men, both 23 and from Mission, were released from police custody and issued tickets for excessive speeding and driving without due care and attention, along with unsafe lane changes.

Plus, Walker said one of the men had been recently banned from driving.

“One of the men was previously involved in an incident on January 21 here in Abbotsford involving impaired driving. In that incident, he was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and various violation tickets,” Walker told Daily Hive.

Last evening Patrol officers observed two motorcycles driving more than 200 km an hr in an 80 km zone along Hwy 11. The drivers were observed weaving in & out of traffic. With the assistance of Mission RCMP, the riders were stopped. Bikes seized & numerous violations were issued. pic.twitter.com/zFBLmx0190 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 15, 2023

“Driving is a privilege and not a right. Our officers will continue to hold these drivers accountable under the Motor Vehicle Act or, in some cases, with criminal charges. In total, for 2022, we took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roadways. That’s 103 more impaired drivers than in 2021. These numbers continue to climb each year, and we need drivers to start making better choices when getting in their vehicles’ driver’s seats,” Walker added.