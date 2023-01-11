"Where are we heading to?": Redditors criticize Vancouver driver in bike lane

It’s definitely not the first time this happened but Reddit users are popping off after seeing someone drive very obviously in the wrong lane.

The photo was snapped by a Redditor riding their bike in Vancouver’s downtown area when they stopped to snap a picture of a vehicle in the bike lane on Dunsmuir Street between Granville and Howe streets.

The social media user uploaded the photo to Reddit with a caption that reads, “Where are we heading to?”

Almost 100 comments were written within a few days.

One person answered the user’s question directly, “Driving school, hopefully.”

Among all the jokes at the driver’s expense, some users pointed out that this occurrence happens too often.

“I saw a person do something similar. They merged into the bike lane, going through the fences, and then right-turned on a no-right-turn intersection,” one person wrote.

“I live nearby and [people] do this every once and a while around here,” another person added. “Usually it’s that bike lane when turning left too wide from Seymour onto Dunsmuir tho[ugh]. I guess the same thing happened coming up Howe and turning right too tight 🤷 I mean, I hope it was just that half-block lol.”

One user even admitted that they’ve nearly driven in the bike lane during difficult road conditions and added, “they make changes but I drive how I used to years ago.”

Another person suggested better barricades at the bike lane entrances are needed.

What do you think? Do you see drivers in the bike lane often? Tell us in the comments below.