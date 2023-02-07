"Rogue" Metro Vancouver speeder ticketed twice within moments

A driver in Metro Vancouver has been handed a hefty fine and had their vehicle impounded after they were caught speeding not once, but twice.

That’s according to the Coquitlam RCMP, which tweeted about the Fast and the Furious wannabe on Monday, along with a picture of the Nissan Rogue being towed away.

RCMP said it began when the driver was caught going 30 kilometres over the speed limit, travelling 100 kilometres an hour in a 60-kilometre zone.

But, the driver was below the Motor Vehicle Act’s definition of excessive speeding, which is 40 kilometres over the limit, and could have resulted in the vehicle immediately being impounded.

After they were ticketed, they were allowed to drive away.

Only to be caught again, this time by a different officer, going 119 kilometres an hour in a 70-kilometre zone.

That seemed to end their need for speed, and the vehicle was impounded.

“$564 in fines, 7 day vehicle impound and 6 demerit points will hopefully make this driver think twice before speeding again.,” the tweet reads in part.