The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is releasing new information in relation to the Richmond shooting that resulted in the deaths of four people.

IHIT says that the victims were all from the same family and household, and they were all of adult age.

None of them had ties to gangs or criminal activities.

Everyone involved in the shooting was found at the scene, and there was no search for a suspect. The update from IHIT also suggests that one of the victims had a gun licence and that the incident does not appear to be a case of intimate partner violence.

Investigators are currently working to identify the next of kin and are withholding the names of the victims until they can be reached. IHIT says that there is no risk to the community.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” IHIT Sergeant David Lee said in a statement.

“The community is safe as we have confirmed this is an isolated incident and there are no suspects at large.”

On January 25, Richmond RCMP officers were called to a residence on the 4500 block of Garden City Road.

Frontline officers discovered the bodies of four people and IHIT was called to investigate. IHIT discovered that the shooting actually took place on the evening of January 24, the day before the discovery, and they had initially suggested it was targeted. They added that there was no connection to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Homicide investigators are continuing to speak to witnesses, and they’re constructing a timeline of events. A motive has yet to be determined.

Anyone who may have information that could aid in the investigation is being asked to call 1-877-551-4448 or email [email protected]