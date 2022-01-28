The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has revealed more details about the victims of a recent shooting in Richmond where four members of the same family were found dead inside their home.

Police now say the four victims were a father, 71, a mother, 58, and and an adult sister and brother, aged 23 and 21.

Their identities are not being released because extended family has asked for privacy.

Evidence uncovered so far indicates it was a murder-suicide, but autopsies and ballistics analysis will need to be completed before that can be confirmed.

“Factors leading up to this shooting are still being determined,” said Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “People are searching for answers and asking if there were signs. We hope to provide more answers in days to come.”

Police say the four individuals were shot to death on Monday evening, and the bodies were discovered Wednesday when a search warrant was obtained for the home in the 4500 block of Garden City Road.

Police have confirmed it was not an incident of intimate partner violence, but that one of the family members was the shooter.

Investigators have told other media outlets, including the Richmond News, that evidence does not indicate the father or the mother fired the gun — suggesting one of the children was the shooter.

Police also confirmed earlier this week that one of the people in the household had a licence to legally obtain firearms.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448) or by email at [email protected]