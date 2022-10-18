A BC man has just been named Canada's most-wanted fugitive

The RCMP has announced a $250,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a BC man who is now the most-wanted fugitive in Canada.

On Tuesday, the Be on the Lookout (BOLO) program updated its Top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

A reward of up to $250,000 was announced for the top fugitive; Rabih Alkhalil has been at large since he escaped from a BC prison in July.

The RCMP admits the $250,000 incentive is an unprecedented reward for the province.

However, it’s necessary as Alkhalil is sought on Canada-wide warrants for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being unlawfully at large.

Alkhalil escaped from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Coquitlam with the help of two accomplices that posed as contractors.

He was standing trial for a Vancouver murder in 2012.

In late August, a jury found him guilty.

This is not the first time he’s avoided the police.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald explained that Alkhalil fled to Greece a decade ago after orchestrating brazen murders in Vancouver and Toronto.

He was ultimately arrested in Greece and extradited to Canada.

In 2017 he was convicted of murder in Toronto and in 2020 he was found guilty of significant drug trafficking in Quebec.

“He is a very dangerous criminal with a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime,” a statement reads. “An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him.”

Mounties say it’s unclear if Alkhalil is hiding in Canada or has successfully fled to another country.

“Whether you’re in this province, this country, or around the world, be on the lookout if you see Rabih Alkhalil,” McDonald said.

Alkhalil is described as a Middle Eastern man that is about 5’10” tall and about 165 lbs with a small to medium build. He has dark brown eyes and black hair, two birthmarks on his left cheek, and a faint scar above his nose near his left eyebrow.

If you have information about Alkhalil’s whereabouts, McDonald explained, “we don’t need your name. We don’t need your location. We just need to find him.”

Mounties add that anyone who sees Alkhalil does not approach him as he may be armed.

Call 911, Crime Stoppers, or your local police department.

The reward is only available until May 1, 2023.

