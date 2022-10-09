Man seriously injured in crossbow shooting in Downtown Eastside: VPD

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating another violent attack today in the Downtown Eastside.

One man was seriously injured after he was shot in the chest with a crossbow. The victim was rushed to hospital and is currently being treated.

According to the VPD, they believe the victim was targeted, and the subsequent ongoing investigation is focused on the homeless encampment on Hastings Street near Carrall Street.

Few details are available at this time.

This crossbow incident follows early Saturday morning’s stabbing spree at the Crab Park homeless encampment. At least three victims suffered various serious injuries, including stab wounds and punctured organs. VPD believe there may be additional victims who fled the scene.

The Crab Park stabbing spree suspect was arrested for attempted murder and remains in custody.

In addition to the crossbow and Crab Park incidents, there were also two other violent incidents overnight in the Downtown Eastside, including an altercation on Hastings Street near Campbell Avenue that left an 18-year-old man with serious injuries, and a stabbing on Hastings Street near Cambie Street (near Victory Square) that left a 48-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.