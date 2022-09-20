Ex-BC chiropractor charged with attempted murder of two kids in Florida

A former Vancouver chiropractor has been arrested and charged in Florida in connection to a violent stabbing involving two young children.

Trevor Hooper Kilian, 47, was arrested on September 14 in Naples, Florida according to a report released by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The report said the children were stabbed as they slept and a woman in the home called 911.

“Deputies quickly responded, entered the home, and pulled the injured children out to the ambulance that was waiting,” Collier County Sheriff Rambosk said.

Police say Kilian was found on the floor of the primary bedroom with self-inflicted wounds.

He and the children were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. One of the children had been stabbed in the back and the other in the chest. Both children had collapsed lungs.

The woman in the home, not identified in the arrest report, said they went to bed at 9 pm but Kilian got up around 10 pm and left the bedroom. She claimed minutes later she heard the children screaming and found the suspect standing in the hall with a knife.

“I stabbed them, I stabbed them. What have I done,” he told her, according to the arrest report.

She told police he was using synthetic cannabis until two weeks prior to the incident and had been acting abnormally since he had stopped.

“She denied he’d ever been violent or harmed her or the victims prior to last night,” the report said.

The arrest report also did not mention the suspect’s relationship with the woman, or with the children.

He is facing two charges of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse and remains in custody.

Kilian has ties to BC, having operated as a chiropractor for a decade before moving to Florida. According to social media, he was trained in California but had been working at Kilian Chiropractic Inc. in Vancouver since 2006.

His licence has since expired, and he has not been allowed to practice in the province since August 1, according to the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia.