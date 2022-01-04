Starbucks Canada brings back fan-favourite drink for the winter

Starbucks is kicking off the new year with its winter menu and is bringing back one of its popular drinks for its second year.

Starting Tuesday, Starbucks will be serving up its Pistachio Latte, composed of sweet pistachio and rich brown butter flavours, paired with espresso and steamed milk.

It can be ordered hot or cold at stores across Canada for a limited time only.

If you’re in search of a health kick, Starbucks also has new bottled cold-pressed juices for those on the go.

A lover of the Starbucks blends? This winter Starbucks is bringing back its tribute blend in cafés across the country.

The blend first debuted in 2011, but the coffee chain has decided to bring it back now with a brand new recipe. The blend incorporates beans from Colombia, Ethiopia, Sumatra, and Papua New Guinea with hands of black cherry, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.

Talk about starting the new year off with a bang!