McDonald's Canada offers frontline healthcare workers free coffee and tea

McDonald’s Canada is offering all frontline healthcare workers a cup of coffee or tea as a thank you for their strenuous efforts throughout the pandemic.

For the entire month of January, frontline healthcare workers can get a complimentary medium McCafé premium roast coffee or tea at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

Those eligible can get their free cup at the front counter or drive-thru window as long as they show a valid work ID.

In March 2020, McDonald’s Canada gave away complimentary coffee and tea to frontline responders, and since then, they have continued to show their support by providing coffee or breakfast to local healthcare workers and volunteers in local communities.

The fast-food chain is now bringing back the offer as a “simple gesture of appreciation” for those who are currently working in healthcare on the front lines fighting this pandemic.