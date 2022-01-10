McDonald's in Vancouver to accept reusable mugs again this month

Later this month, McDonald’s locations in Vancouver will allow guests to get drinks in their own re-usable travel mugs again, just in time to save money on the City of Vancouver’s new disposable cup fee.

McDonald’s Canada said in a January 7 statement that Vancouver customers will be the first in the country to be able to use reusable mugs again. They were temporarily banned due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reusable travel mugs will be handled in accordance with McDonald’s operating procedures for the program,” the restaurant chain said. “Reintroducing the reusable travel mug program nationally will be handled in a phased approach with updates on timing to follow.”

McDonald’s Canada has not given a specific date for when Vancouver restaurants will allow re-usable mugs again, only saying it would be sometime in January.

The change comes as a City of Vancouver disposable cup fee of $0.25 kicks in this month. Some coffee chains around the city have lowered their prices to accommodate the fee at a time when employees may be nervous about handling customers’ travel mugs.