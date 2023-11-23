A $700 McDonald’s order was one of BC’s biggest food deliveries of 2023

With the year coming to an end, most people are anxiously waiting for their Spotify Wrapped to be released. Here at Dished, we’re more excited about SkipTheDishes’ hottest order trends for 2023.

This year’s most notable orders include a $700 order from McDonald’s that included 63 McDoubles, 86 Junior Chickens, and 160 Nuggets. If this was your order, please contact us because we have some questions.

But the most expensive order this year clocks in at $1,060.50, which included 15 bottles of liquor, two of those being bottles of Grey Goose.

For most ordered dishes, Skip revealed that BC is obsessed with butter chicken, which was ranked number one. Miso soup and garlic naan closely followed in second and third place.

Skip also does grocery orders, and we were surprised to hear that we ranked number three for most pickles ordered by a province (talk about a big dill), with Ontario taking the number one spot. Additionally, bananas were the most ordered grocery item in BC.

Did your favourite order make the cut? If not, there’s always time to start prepping for next year.