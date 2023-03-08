March madness: The most expensive rentals in Vancouver this month (PHOTOS)

Vancouver might be the home of the most expensive rentals in the country, but there are a select few rentals that, in the immortal words of Emeril Lagasse, “kick it up a notch.”

Zoocasa has curated a selection of Vancouver rentals that are pricier than most.

These are the most expensive rentals in March, and one of them even has a “hidden secret,” apparently.

The listing for the most expensive rental is no longer available, and it could be that it has either been rented or bought, but it’s a listing we’ve covered in past articles.

Zoocasa suggested it was available for $12,000.

If high ceilings are your thing, 89 Nelson Street has got them.

This listing isn’t a house; it’s a three-bedroom and four-bathroom condo in downtown Vancouver and quite something.

The condo features 2,223 sq ft of space, and it’s the penthouse suite at the Renowned Arc, a development by Concord Pacific. It’s a two-level, loft-style unit, and all the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. The suite also features automatic blinds, and the building has many amenities like a sauna, steam room, coffee bar, and lounge.

The listing also states there’s an “epic party room” for events.

In Vancouver’s tallest building, the Shangri La, a rental suite listed by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty is available in downtown Vancouver for $10,500 per month.

The suite is spacious, stunning, and well-decorated, and the views are equally remarkable.

The suite features two bedrooms and three bathrooms with 1,620 sq ft of space. The resident of this suite would have access to top-tier hotel amenities like a swimming pool, spa, hot tub and more. There’s also a theatre and party room.

Of course, you can’t beat the location near downtown Vancouver’s heart.

Listed by Interlink Realty is another condo in downtown Vancouver, located at 620 Cardero Street.

The unit contains three bedrooms, three washrooms and 1,540 sq ft of space.

According to the listing, the award-winning Henriquez Partners Architects designed this unit. In addition, the floor plan was reconfigured to highlight the best views of the North Shore Mountains.

Whoever can afford to rent the space is also entitled to two underground parking stalls and one large storage unit.

The building contains a 24-hour concierge, a fitness centre and a lounge.

2391 Wall Street might be the highlight of this list of expensive Vancouver rentals, as there isn’t anything quite like it that we’ve seen on these lists before.

The space was listed by Heller Murch Realty 20 days ago, and while it comes with a hefty price tag, this would be a great spot to host a party.

The home is located on the golden mile of Vancouver’s east end. It’s a two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom home.

We also agree with the listing when it suggests it looks like the kind of space you’d find in a beach town “renovated to reflect the original 1960s post and beam design.”

The unit also features views of downtown, Stanley Park and the North Shore mountains from every room!

The interior boasts a colourful aesthetic. The listing goes so far as to call it a “rare one-of-a-kind home that you’ll never want to leave.”

The final listing is located at 6507 Cypress Street, and this is the spot that contains a “hidden secret.”

The entire backyard of this private home contains an “entertaining oasis” with a pool, lawn, and spectacular foliage. There’s also a sun-filled patio with an eating area with patio lights and trees.

On the inside, you’ll find a “charming family home.”

Listed by Royal Pacific Realty Corp, this home is the perfect mix of fun and comfort.

Which one of Zoocasa’s most expensive Vancouver rentals from March is your favourite?