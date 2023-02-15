It costs over $43,000 a year to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Vancouver

If you want to increase your living space from a one-bedroom apartment, it costs over $43,000 per year to rent a two-bedroom in Vancouver.

Rentals.ca has released its monthly average rent report, and Vancouver is still at the top of the list as the most expensive place to rent in Canada.

Both one- and two-bedroom rentals are up month-over-month and year-over-year.

For a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver, the average rent is $2,730. For a two-bedroom, the average rent is a whopping $3,624.

To put that into context, over a year, based on the average rent, you’d be paying $32,760 for a single-bedroom unit or a staggering $43,488 to rent a two-bedroom. To further contextualize how much that costs, a brand-new electric Mini Cooper starts at $45,590.

Other BC spots to make the top 10 most expensive places to rent include Burnaby at number three, where a one-bedroom is $2,403 and a two-bedroom is $3,095.

Victoria sits at number seven with average rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $2,094 and a two-bedroom at $2,654, nearly $1,000 cheaper than in Vancouver. All of the other top spots belong to Ontario.

Zumper also released its latest numbers regarding median rent in Canada, with Vancouver unsurprisingly at the top of the list.

The median rent in Vancouver for a one-bedroom sits at $2,500, with the median rent for a two-bedroom at $3,500, only slightly lower than the average rent.

How are you coping with the high rent costs in Vancouver?