Zoocasa has hooked us up with its latest luxury rentals in Vancouver, with four of the most expensive rentals this month.

On the low end, you’re looking at $7,800, but on the high end, these rentals go up to $25,000.

Some listings are condos, while some are fully detached houses.

A listing tied for the most expensive to rent in Vancouver this month is 4158 Doncaster Way, a detached home with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Looking at that price slightly more practically, you’d still be looking at $5,000 per month in rent if you split it with four friends. The total size of the home amounts to 5,000 sq ft of space.

The home features an open concept design, accordion doors, an outdoor patio with a sweet BBQ setup, and a finished basement with its own billiards table, sauna, steam room, and piano.

While it’s up there in price, it seems like you get what you pay for with this listing.

If high ceilings are your thing, 89 Nelson Street has got ’em.

This $25,000 listing isn’t a house; it’s a three-bedroom and four-bathroom condo in downtown Vancouver and quite something.

The condo features 2,223 sq ft of space and it’s the penthouse suite at the Renowned Arc, a development by Concord Pacific. It’s a two-level loft-style unit, and all the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. The suite also features automatic blinds, and there are a plethora of amenities in the building like a sauna, steam room, coffee bar, and lounge.

The listing also states that there’s an “epic party room” for events.

If you’ve perused Craigslist listings recently, you probably noticed an abundance of fully detached homes available for rent. Case in point, 7761 Heather Street.

This home is located in the heart of Marpole in South Vancouver and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms with 2,200 sq ft of space.

Compared to the other detached rental, this Marpole home is much more reasonable if split between five people at $1,800 a month. However, it’s much less glamorous; you get what you pay for.

The next suite is a sizeable condo located on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver.

This suite features two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,330 sq ft of space. The description suggests the views of English Bay are “jaw-dropping.”

The listing also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. It looks like the perfect suite for hosting a party. It’s also very walkable and in an excellent transit spot.

While it’s hardly breaking news, the Zoocasa listings reflect what most Vancouver renters are already very aware of; you get what you pay for.