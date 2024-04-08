Real EstateUrbanized

This $8.9M waterfront estate on Vancouver Island has unreal mountain views

Cadboro Bay is the cream of the crop when it comes to living on Vancouver Island. The location? Perfect. The views? Stunning. The homes? Well, expensive, of course.

So, it’s no surprise that when we asked Zoocasa where the most expensive property for sale on Vancouver Island is, they shared with us a gorgeous $8.9 million 2.78 acre home in Cadboro Bay.

Let’s check it out.

Engel & Volkers

2600 Queensland Drive is an absolutely stunning home with gorgeous waterfront views and vistas of Mount Baker and the Gulf Islands.

The Hampton-style Manor has 22-foot ceilings and maple hardwood flooring — lending the decor a timeless mix of modern and classic. Plus, big beautiful windows give the space a ton of natural light.

Engel & Volkers

At this spot, you can entertain in a number of spaces, including the formal dining room or spacious living rooms. The primary suite has a six-piece marble ensuite, a spacious walk-in closet, and a fireplace.

Additional main floor amenities include a media room, walnut library (pictured below), office, laundry, and two powder rooms. Upstairs, three bedrooms await, two with ensuites. The walkout lower level offers a studio suite with a private entry.

Engel & Volkers

The kitchen is a culinary dream, featuring marble accents, custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, built-in wine storage, a big pantry, and a cozy eating nook.

Engel & Volkers

Outdoor living is even better, with wrap-around patios, stone walkways, and a private dock — perfect for launching a boat, paddleboard, or kayak.

Engel & Volkers

Check out the listing from Engel & Volkers here.

