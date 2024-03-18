We’re all intrigued by real estate in British Columbia (both good and bad). It’s quite rare to get a glimpse into the ultra-wealthy in Victoria’s own backyard. So whenever there’s a chance to look at some of the most expensive properties in the city, we like to take it. According to Zoocasa, these are the top five most expensive properties currently on the market in Victoria.

1. 222 Dallas Road — $3 million

It doesn’t get much better than this breathtaking property at 222 Dallas Road. Boasting a lavish price tag of $3,000,000, this single-family residence spans a generous 3547 square feet on a coveted corner lot with panoramic vistas of the majestic Olympic Mountains and serene beachfront from the comfort of your own home.

See the listing here.

2. 960 Yates Street — $2.5 million

Ascend to new heights with this exquisite top-floor condo located at 960 Yates Street. Priced at $2.5 million, this opulent residence offers panoramic views of the city skyline and surrounding vistas. Spanning 1513 square feet, this recently renovated two-bedroom plus den penthouse on the 18th floor offers ocean and mountain views, featuring modern amenities, a spacious deck, three parking spaces, and convenient downtown location near shopping and dining.

See the listing here.

3. 1548 Rockland Avenue — $2.4 million

1584 Rockland Avenue offers a coastal haven priced at $2,395,000, spanning 4121 square feet with breathtaking ocean views and an adjacent garden oasis. The property includes a lower-level apartment with one bedroom, living area, kitchen, and laundry, while recent renovations feature a new kitchen, bathrooms, HVAC system, and modern upgrades throughout, promising luxurious comfort.

See the listing here.

4. 672 Niagara Street — $1.9 million

This $1.9 million listing sits in the heart of James Bay, mere steps away from Beacon Hill Park and Dallas Road. It’s a heritage home built in 1910 boasting four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s a bit of a fixer-upper, or so the listing suggests. Situated on a unique corner lot, the property has been rezoned for four townhouse units, offering parking and a total buildable space of 6100 square feet. According to the listing, this property is “a one-of-a-kind development opportunity.”

See it here.

5. 1702-707 Courtney Street — $1.88 million

This $1.85 million downtown condo is bathed in natural light, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, two large bedrooms, two deluxe bathrooms, and a generous office space or potential third bedroom. Enjoy the 863-square-foot wrap-around deck with a gas fire pit, along with two secure underground parking stalls, an outdoor pool, a hot tub, and a fitness room.

See the listing here.