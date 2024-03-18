5 of the most expensive properties for sale in Victoria right now (PHOTOS)
1. 222 Dallas Road — $3 million
It doesn’t get much better than this breathtaking property at 222 Dallas Road. Boasting a lavish price tag of $3,000,000, this single-family residence spans a generous 3547 square feet on a coveted corner lot with panoramic vistas of the majestic Olympic Mountains and serene beachfront from the comfort of your own home.
See the listing here.
2. 960 Yates Street — $2.5 million
Ascend to new heights with this exquisite top-floor condo located at 960 Yates Street. Priced at $2.5 million, this opulent residence offers panoramic views of the city skyline and surrounding vistas. Spanning 1513 square feet, this recently renovated two-bedroom plus den penthouse on the 18th floor offers ocean and mountain views, featuring modern amenities, a spacious deck, three parking spaces, and convenient downtown location near shopping and dining.
See the listing here.
3. 1548 Rockland Avenue — $2.4 million
1584 Rockland Avenue offers a coastal haven priced at $2,395,000, spanning 4121 square feet with breathtaking ocean views and an adjacent garden oasis. The property includes a lower-level apartment with one bedroom, living area, kitchen, and laundry, while recent renovations feature a new kitchen, bathrooms, HVAC system, and modern upgrades throughout, promising luxurious comfort.
See the listing here.
4. 672 Niagara Street — $1.9 million
This $1.9 million listing sits in the heart of James Bay, mere steps away from Beacon Hill Park and Dallas Road. It’s a heritage home built in 1910 boasting four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s a bit of a fixer-upper, or so the listing suggests. Situated on a unique corner lot, the property has been rezoned for four townhouse units, offering parking and a total buildable space of 6100 square feet. According to the listing, this property is “a one-of-a-kind development opportunity.”
See it here.
5. 1702-707 Courtney Street — $1.88 million
This $1.85 million downtown condo is bathed in natural light, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, two large bedrooms, two deluxe bathrooms, and a generous office space or potential third bedroom. Enjoy the 863-square-foot wrap-around deck with a gas fire pit, along with two secure underground parking stalls, an outdoor pool, a hot tub, and a fitness room.
See the listing here.