City of Victoria purchases Hermann's Jazz Club for almost $4 million

The City of Victoria has acquired Hermann’s Jazz Club for $3.95 million from the founder’s children.

Both the building and business assets at 751-753 View Street – home to Hermann’s Jazz Club and the View Street Social – have been purchased using money from the City’s Land Sale Reserve, which is designated solely for land purchases.

According to Arts on View Society, which manages the venues, the city is “committed to maintaining the building as a downtown music venue … [and] … preserving and building on its rich history,” a press release from the group stated.

The Arts on View Society will still close down operations at Hermann’s Upstairs, which they announced last week.

According to the City, it will reveal a plan for the building’s future at a later date.

“Victoria has lost so many of our best music venues in the city, and we can’t afford to lose any more,” said Matt Dell, Victoria city councillor, on social media. “Residents want a city filled with arts and culture, and this purchase aligns so well with many of our guiding policy documents, including the Music Strategy and new Strategic Plan.”

The Arts on View Society took over management of the venues in 2015 from the owners, Stephen and Edward Nieweler and Ingrid Reid — the children of the club’s founder, Hermann Niewler. The group secured a five-year lease in the summer of 2019.

When the pandemic hit, the group had to pivot to livestreaming and other revenue streams. Last week, Clay Barber, the executive director of Arts On View, told Daily Hive that, among other revenue strategies, they had begun to ask for rent relief.

“Despite sold-out shows, the revenues continue to be a challenge,” he said.

Now, Barber says the group “couldn’t be more pleased” to work with the City of Victoria.

“Arts on View Society sees this transition as fortuitous and is committed to working with the City to achieve a revitalized space that enhances the building’s status as a cultural cornerstone.”