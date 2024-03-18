Say hello to Jacks on the Water, a fresh concept at the former Rumrunner Pub in Sidney.

Set to debut this spring at Seaport Place, Jacks on the Water sits (as the name suggests) near Sidney’s breakwater and in the heart of the town center, and will open on March 29.

Jacks on the Water steps in to fill the void of the beloved Rumrunner Pub after the owner retired.

The Rumrunner closed last April and was the go-to watering hole for Sidney locals for over three decades, delighting patrons with delicious seafood and West Coast cuisine amidst the scenic Sidney waterfront at Port Sidney Marina. Offering a warm ambiance, great food, and stunning views, it was a destination for locals, visiting boaters, and tourists alike.

According to its website, Jacks on the Water will be a casual dining experience with the same 180-degree views of the Juan de Fuca Strait, and will focus on welcoming hospitality, creative dishes, and craft beer and cocktails.

Where: 9881 Seaport Place, Sidney

When: Friday, March 29, 2024