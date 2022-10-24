NewsWeather

Messy Monday morning in Metro Vancouver sees power outages and traffic snafus

Oct 24 2022, 4:55 pm
DriveBC/Twitter

Metro Vancouver woke up to a case of the “Mondays” as wet weather hampered the region, bringing with it traffic headaches and power outages.

While there are no weather alerts in place, it rained Sunday night through Monday morning in the region, bringing significant rainfall. That rain had crews patrolling for pooling water on highways in the Lower Mainland.

According to DriveBC, there were several road incidents on Monday morning.

From an incident on the Alex Fraser Bridge to cars blocking lanes on Highway 1 in Coquitlam, drivers were met with congestion on the morning commute.

 

According to BC Hydro, over 10,000 customers on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast are affected by power outages on Monday, October 24. From UBC to East Vancouver and Richmond to Langley, various neighbourhoods are without power.

For more information on power outages and how BC Hydro is responding, you can check their outages list online.

It’s just the start of the rain in Vancouver and stormy fall weather is anticipated to arrive this season. So, now that our summer is officially over, pack some extra patience on your commute.

