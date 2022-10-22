Say it ain't snow: First flakes of the season hit BC highways

Up until Friday, BC was experiencing dry, unseasonably warm weather for its fall season, but a change in the weather pattern has come in strong and fast.

This week Metro Vancouverites rejoiced at the sight of rain which helped clear the wildfire smoke from the air that’s been lingering over the city. However, rain was not the only thing to fall down on the province.

Some British Columbians experienced their first snowfall of the season.

Earlier in the week, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued its first special weather statements for snow in BC.

As predicted, snow hit several BC highways.

Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass saw its first snowfall of the season over elevated highway passes, ECCC confirmed Saturday.

A weather alert is in effect for the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

The snow is expected to stick around until Saturday evening.

“The upper trough pattern will continue to give periods of snow to elevated highway passes today and tonight,” a statement reads. “Snow will taper off by Sunday morning as a ridge of high pressure moves to British Columbia. The next system will arrive Sunday night to Monday morning.”

The Weather Network predicts there could be five to 10 centimeters of snow across most of BC’s mountain passes through Sunday, “which could hamper travel throughout the region.”

Drivers are being advised to adjust their driving to the road conditions.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” ECCC adds.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”