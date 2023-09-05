Here's how you can get $20 tickets to see Coldplay in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the world’s biggest music acts will soon be in Vancouver, and fans now have the chance to see the beloved group for just $20!

Coldplay is bringing the Music of the Spheres World Tour to BC Place on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23.

The stadium announced on social media that Coldplay wants to make their first Canadian tour stop since 2017 accessible to fans at a low price with a new ticket deal.

“A limited number of Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show…They cost the equivalent of £20 / $20 / €20 per ticket and must be brought in pairs,” said Coldplay online.

“Infinity Tickets are randomly allocated anywhere in the venue – from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house.”

Fans are encouraged to sign up online to be notified when the $20 Infinity Tickets go on sale.

Coldplay’s world tour is in support of the iconic band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The Grammy-nominated album debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and features the hit “My Universe” with BTS.

Vancouver fans can look forward to hearing Coldplay performing classic hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars,” along with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

BC Place will also be rocking with performances by multi-Grammy-winning H.E.R. and rising New Jersey music star 070 Shake.

When: September 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online