10 Valentine's date night ideas to check out around Vancouver

Romance is in the air, so invite that special someone on a fun date night around the city.

From Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge to a candlelit concert, here are 10 events to check out this Valentine’s season in Vancouver. Those who are flying solo are also very welcome to join the fun!

What: Love Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge from February 3 to 26, with Valentine’s-themed lights transforming the park. Bring your loved ones to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for romantics of all ages.

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. You can even enter for a chance to win a two-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.

When: From now until February 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Fever’s Candlelight is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of romantic concerts this month. Rediscover heartwarming music performed by a string quartet part of the Listeso group. The program includes music from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream, based on Shakespeare’s timeless play. The production will feature an atmospheric score by Britten and Jacques Lacombe as conductor. Enjoy the theatrical experience full of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities.

When: February 11, 16 and 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (February 11 and 16), 2 pm (February 19)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 3 to 25, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $32, purchase online

What: An evening of cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy cocktails, a delicious share plate for two lovingly prepared by Nuba, popcorn and two screening of 1996’s Romeo & Juliet starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. A ticket for just the movie is also available.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: 6 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $69-$89 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $12.50 plus fees for just the film, purchase online.

Valentine’s Comedy with Jokers Canada at The Roxy and The Rec Room

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional and hilarious stand-ups all over Vancouver. Laugh your way into love with special Valentine’s Day comedy shows at The Roxy and The Rec Room.

Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm (The Roxy); Doors 6 pm, Show 7 pm (The Rec Room)

Where: The Roxy Cabaret — 932 Granville Street Vancouver; The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Cost: $20 plus fees in advance, purchase online for The Roxy and The Rec Room

What: The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is running until February 14, 2023. This year features 66 different vendors (22 of them being first-timers for 2023!), 95 locations, and 143 different takes on the classic hot chocolate.

When: Now until February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Burlesque Duos is an annual East Vancouver Valentine’s Day tradition that celebrates partnership and creativity on the day of love. The event pairs up renowned burlesque dancers to perform truly memorable duets at the Rio Theatre.

Starring Roxy Reverie and Homo Hardware, April O’Peel and Holly Graphic, Diva the Violet Femme and Arabella Boop Gia, and Sangria and Layna Emerald. The event is hosted by Crystal Precious and Vixen von Flex.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online, $40 at the door, purchase online

What: Best Divorce Ever is an adult comedy about life and love. Otto and Anna decide to throw a party for their divorce, but an unexpected visitor prompts the pair to revisit key moments of their life together. The world-premiere comedy is written by Finnish playwright Ville Nummenpää and directed by Julianne Christie.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until February 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: The White Rock Players’ Club — 1532 Johnston Road, White Rock,

Cost: $24 to $28, purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has an indoor skate rental as well as an outdoor patio with heaters. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

When: Open daily until February 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday); Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)