10 hidden gems to explore in Mission
Take a mini-road trip to the Fraser Valley and discover something you never knew was just off the highway.
Mission, BC, is on the other side of the Fraser River from Abbotsford, and it’s hiding a treasure trove of discoveries if you love nature, history, and culture.
From Instagram-viral diners and waterfalls to secret swimming holes and more – you’ll find a hidden gem on this list worth seeking.
Things to do in Mission
1. Rocko’s 24 Hour Diner
Used as Pop’s in the original Riverdale trailer, this local gem is the perfect place to step back in time and enjoy a hella tasty burger and slice of pie.
2. Westminster Abbey
This unique Abbey is taken care of by Benedictine Monks and is breathtaking to view from any angle. There’s also a secret hike you can take nearby on the property that brings you to the most breathtaking views of the Fraser Valley. Be respectful, as this is a church, and review all rules and guidelines before visiting.
3. Mission Raceway Park
Catch a Mopac Friday Night Street Legals event and see all kinds of vehicles, from race cars and motorcycles, burn rubber.
4. Historic Downtown Mission
What I love about the cities in the Fraser Valley is that unless you get off the highway, you’d never see or discover all of these charming historic downtowns, so they feel like hidden gems. Mission was founded back in 1892, and some buildings are well over 100 years old.
5. English Tarts
This quaint cafe is Hallmark famous because they have filmed a couple of Christmas movie scenes at this picturesque spot. When the cameras aren’t rolling, you can indulge in high tea, sweets, and savoury eats.
6. Cascade Falls
For one of the most interesting hikes in the Fraser Valley, head to the Cascade Falls Suspension Bridge to check out amazing views of the falls. Admittedly, it’s not much of a hike to see the falls, but you can explore the trails around the park, too.
7. Powerhouse at Stave Falls
This 100-year-old powerhouse is a former generating facility. Now, it’s a National Historic Site of Canada, and its elegant architecture and massive scale are truly impressive.
8. Mission Springs Brewing Company
If you’re craving pub fare, head to one of the oldest brewhouses in the province for a pint and a burger. On a sunny day, check out their amazing patio.
9. Rolley Lake Provincial Park
Rolley Lake has a sandy beach where you can go swimming in its warm waters, and there are dozens of campsites nearby.
10. Secret Norrish Creek swimming hole
This hidden gem is off the beaten path, so go at your own risk. You can find this secret swimming hole at Norrish Creek. Here are the coordinates; you’ll need to drive along a gravel road for a while and then park and walk down to find it.