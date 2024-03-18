Police say woman attacked near Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park

The Vancouver Police Department says it’s looking for a suspect after a woman was attacked in Stanley Park on Monday.

A woman called 911 from Lees Trail just north of Lost Lagoon, reporting she’d been attacked by a stranger.

Officers responded to the area just before 11 am and scoured the area using police dogs and horses. No suspect was found.

The woman described the suspect as a dark-skinned man in his 20s who was about 5’7″. She said he was wearing a dark toque and a zip-up jacket with a checkered pattern on the front.

The suspect and the woman were strangers.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-4021.