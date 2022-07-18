A popular Vancouver gastropub has put out a call for the community to keep an eye out for one of their employees who hasn’t been seen since leaving work last week.

Six Acres shared a missing poster on Instagram for Jody Patrick Murdick, a 28-year-old man who’s new to the city and hasn’t been seen since his last shift on July 13.

“Hey Vancouver, please share this post where you can. Keep your eyes peeled. Let’s find Jody,” Six Acres said.

Murdick works at Six Acres in Gastown and lives in East Vancouver. Since he recently moved, he may not be as familiar with the city and his surroundings. A Facebook page for a Jody Patrick Murdick indicates he’s from Mackenzie, BC.

Murdick is described as about 5’10” with a slender build and light brown hair. He also has blue eyes and a forearm tattoo of a hook and a worm.

He sometimes wears his long, curly hair down and sometimes ties it back in a un with a backwards straight-brim hat. He was last seen wearing a bright purple shirt with bright green lettering, and will most likely be seen wearing other bright clothing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and Shannon Murdick, a family member mentioned on the missing poster, for comment and will update this story when more information is available.