RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen near SkyTrain

Burnaby RCMP is looking for a missing girl who was last seen at the Production Way-University SkyTrain station.

Police announced today that Ayan Abdishakur, 13, was seen at the station around 4 pm “possibly with two other girls” on June 6.

Ayan has a medium skin tone, dark curly hair which she often wears in a bun, and a heavy build. She’s 5’9″ and wears large false lashes.

In her last sighting, the missing girl was seen wearing a light grey hoodie, dark blue jeans, and black high-top Converse shoes.

RCMP have asked for the public’s assistance in finding Ayan. Those with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call police, but if they wish to remain anonymous, they can tip Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.