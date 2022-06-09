Helicopter searches English Bay for person who went missing from rental boat (VIDEO)

Crews are searching for a person who went missing from a rental boat in English Bay near downtown Vancouver.

Sub-Lieutenant Wilson Ho with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre told Daily Hive a Parks Canada staff member came across a drifting boat Wednesday afternoon just before 3:30 pm.

The 17-foot fibreglass vessel had nobody in it but the keys were still in the ignition and the throttle was pushed all the way up.

The JRCC initiated a missing person search, sending a yellow helicopter to the area that was seen circling low over the water on Wednesday evening. The search also involved a Coast Guard vessel and a police boat.

Helicopter searching English Bay last night for a missing boater. A rental boat with keys still in the ignition was found drifting Wednesday afternoon pic.twitter.com/ARx1G24OAD — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) June 9, 2022

Vancouver police say they believe they know the identity of the missing person, but are withholding details until their family is notified.

Searchers kept combing the area overnight and the helicopter was at English Bay again Thursday morning.

Ho confirmed the boat was a rental that was taken out from somewhere in Vancouver. He couldn’t specify the exact rental location.

Anyone with information about the missing boater or who sees something is asked to call 911 or the JRCC at 150 413 8933.