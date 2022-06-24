Missing Indigenous teen found dead in Vancouver

A 14-year-old Indigenous teen reported missing from the Tri-Cities area was found dead in Vancouver recently.

Coquitlam RCMP shared an update Wednesday that the search for Noelle “Elli” O’Soup had reached a tragic end.

“The Coquitlam RCMP offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends and thank the public and media for their assistance with the investigation,” the force said.

Coquitlam RCMP deleted its initial media release containing details about the circumstances surrounding O’Soup’s disappearance. The current bulletin only says they were reported missing on May 12, 2021.

The Vancouver Police Department has taken over the investigation, and Const. Tania Visintin said O’Soup was one of two people found dead inside an apartment in the Downtown Eastside on May 1.

At the time the bodies were found, their identities were unknown. The VPD received word from the BC Coroner’s Service this week that O’Soup was one of the deceased.

Police wouldn’t say whether the circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious.

“The causes of their deaths are unknown and the Vancouver Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.”

The two bodies were found inside a unit at 405 Heatley Street, the same apartment where a man in his forties was found dead on February 23.

“We met privately with Noelle’s family members this week and will continue to provide them with support and information as the investigation continues,” Visintin said.

Lorelei Williams, founder of Butterflies in Spirit, works on many Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls cases. She shared a photo of O’Soup on Instagram and said flowers had been placed near where the teen was found with permission from the family.

A vigil is expected to take place soon, although details haven’t been announced.

O’Soup was a member of the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan, and councillor Solomon Reece-Brass shared a message about their death on Facebook.

“Noelle’s life was precious, and we all share in the grief felt by [their] family, our Nation, and the broader urban Indigenous community. We need systemic change now,” he wrote. “Too many of our women and children are allowed to ‘fall through the cracks.’ This is unacceptable and we are going to ensure that [Noelle] gets the justice [they] deserve.”