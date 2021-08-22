At a Minor League Baseball (MILB) game between the Double-A Northeast’s Akron RubberDucks and the Harrisburg Senators, one couple likely went home a separate way than they arrived.

“Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. — Tim,” the Canal Park stadium’s scoreboard read out during the break between the seventh and eighth innings.

ESPN’s Daniela Marulanda shared a photo of the breakup on Twitter.

Imagine getting broken up like this pic.twitter.com/2jnzqYqueN — Daniela Marulanda (@dani_phantom10) August 21, 2021

Twitter user Will Hoefer clipped the video off of the MILB.com feed of the awkward encounter.

there’s actually video of this (sorta) pic.twitter.com/dzc7UugN0Y — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) August 21, 2021

Akron went on to win the matchup 11-2. Akron currently sits atop the Double-A Northeast Southwest Division (yes, that’s the name) with a 59-35 record. Meanwhile, Harrisburg sits last with reversed 35-59 record.

Whoever they were cheering for, minor league baseball likely will have a different significance to both Tim and Alyssa in the future.

Daily Hive has reached out to the RubberDucks’ front office for further comment on the legitimacy of the breakup, or whether it was just a couple team workers having fun.