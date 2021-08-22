Escaped racehorse takes off down highway without jockey (VIDEO)

NewsPets & AnimalsHumour & WeirdSports

Aug 22 2021, 8:15 am
Amanda Waggener/ Facebook

You can officially check “racehorse runs down highway after escaping from track” on your 2021 bingo card.

Just outside of Evansville, Indiana, that’s exactly what happened on Saturday, as a racehorse named Bold and Bossy escaped from the Ellis Park racetrack after dismounting its jockey and took off down Indiana highway 41, crossing state lines and entering Kentucky.

ABC News affiliate anchor Blake Sandlin shared video of the incident, which originally came by way of Facebook user Amanda Waggener.

“Only in Kentucky,” Waggener captioned the video.

Another Twitter user shared another video from Interstate 69, originally shot by Facebook user Cullen Stanley.

Bold and Bossy was eventually captured by a local sheriff and track officials and returned to Ellis Park.

Wildly, it wasn’t the only adverse event to happen this weekend in the Ellis Park racing circuit.

Sandlin also reported that Ellis Park’s receiving barn was “destroyed by fire” early Sunday morning, though thankfully it appears there are no injuries to humans or horses.

