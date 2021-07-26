Two mink test positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Abbotsford mink farm

Two mink have tested positive for the virus responsible for COVID-19 in humans on an Abbotsford farm that is still under quarantine after mink tested positive there in May 2021.

Five additional samples from mink have also tested positive, but final lab results are pending from The National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg before a confirmation can be made.

The results were verified in co-ordination with a wildlife surveillance project led by the Ministry of Forests.

The province is currently conducting a review when it comes to the policies and rules currently in place in regards to fur farms at large. A provincial health officer’s order has been issued to all mink-farm operators in British Columbia, and a moratorium has been placed on any new mink farms in BC. Existing mink farms have been capped at their current numbers.

Since December 2020, three BC mink farms have had positive tests in mink. All of these farms are currently under quarantine, and no mink can be moved to or from the properties.

Due to provisions in the Animal Health Act, the exact locations of these farms cannot be disclosed.

Earlier this year, thousands of mink were destroyed at a mink farm in BC where the animals tested positive for COVID-19.