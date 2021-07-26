NewsHumour & Weird

Richmond driver parks on sidewalk in front of sign saying not to (PHOTOS)

Jul 26 2021, 11:23 am
Submitted to Daily Hive.

Finding parking in busy areas of Metro Vancouver, such as downtown Vancouver or Richmond, is no easy feat.

But parking on a sidewalk should, well, never be a last resort.

But that’s what happened over the weekend when a white minivan was spotted on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was parked on a sidewalk near Lansdowne Road. To make matters worse, it was parked in front of a sign that specifically said “no vehicles on sidewalk.”

Submitted to Daily Hive

Submitted to Daily Hive

Sunday’s parking dilemma isn’t the only wacky driving incident that’s happened recently, either.

Less than two months ago, an Audi driver drove into a pedestrian-only area at the Canada Line Richmond-Brighouse Station.

Their reasoning? They needed to use the ATM at the bank.

