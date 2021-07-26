Hot, hot hot: Vancouver forecast calls for seven days of sun, highs of 31°C

Get ready, Vancouver, because the last week of July is shaping up to be a hot one.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for seven straight days of sunshine and high temperatures throughout the week. Not to mention, the potential for another heat wave at the end of the month.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Monday, with sunshine from Tuesday to Saturday. Fortunately, Sunday may prove to be a little cooler, with a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast.

As far as temperatures go, daytime highs will range between 23°C and 26°C.

As always, expect slightly higher temperatures inland, as well as the potential for some added heat due to humidity. Environment Canada says that inland highs this week will range from 28°C to 31°C.

British Columbians will also want to prepare for a potential heat wave that could hit towards the latter half of the week. Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says that there’s potential for an increase in temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

Fortunately, it likely won’t be anywhere near as severe as the heat wave that took place in June.

Stay hydrated, Vancouver!