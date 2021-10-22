Vancouver now has a new destination for pre-loved luxury designer finds as Mine & Yours opens the doors to its flagship location today.

Situated at 418 Davie Street, the luxury fashion resale and consignment haven is the local retailer’s second location, joining its famed Howe Street boutique.

Covering 1,800 sq ft, the elegantly spacious and beautifully designed retail space features high-end designer shoes, clothing, accessories, and bags — housed in a stunning bag library where every detail can be admired piece by piece.

Owner and CEO of Mine & Yours, Courtney Watkins, first entered the fashion world at 17, pursuing a degree in Merchandise Marketing in LA before working as a celebrity stylist and trend forecaster.

In 2013, her passion for luxury fashion and sustainability led her to launch the first Mine & Yours store in Vancouver, a 300 sq ft space on the bottom floor of a townhouse unit on Hornby Street.

Mine & Yours later opened a South Granville pop-up boutique in 2019, becoming the first independent pop-up retailer in the sought-after 2762 Granville Street location.

Now the Davie Street flagship store is set to continue offering customers an elevated second-hand shopping experience, stocking labels from Chanel to Zimmerman, Alexander McQueen to Balenciaga. Prices for items in-store can range anywhere from $100 up to $95,000.

“We’ve created such an amazing community of women over the years and to receive the demand to expand our community is incredible,” says Watkins.

“A big part of our mission is helping women invest in their closets and themselves — we’re all about making people feel good in their fashion choices.”

Mine & Yours is kicking off the launch of its new store with a grand opening event today and extended hours until 8 pm.

Mine & Yours Flagship Opening Weekend

When:

Friday, October 22: 3 to 8 pm

Saturday, October 23: 11 am to 8 pm

Sunday, October 24: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 418 Davie Street

Instagram