It’s what fall and winter shoe dreams are made of.

Herschel Supply just dropped an epic boot and shoe collaboration with legendary shoemaker Dr. Martens, and it is truly English subculture meeting Pacific Northwest.

The Canadian creators linked up with the English boot firm to create a utility style boot and shoe, the Combs II Herschel boot and Reeder Herschel shoe.

And of course, both feature the distinctive black eyelets and are finished with Dr. Martens’ iconic yellow welt stitch.

“With a slippery water-resistant leather upper, the boot and shoe were designed with functionality in mind and built with a variety of design elements including a reflective tongue webbing, black eyelets, brushed silver lace hooks, black and white braided laces, and smoke tract outsoles offering Dr. Martens’ reputable comfort and durability.”

The black offerings feature co-branded insoles and come in a custom box featuring Herschel Supply’s signature red and navy branding.

Both the boot and shoe are detailed with a red AirWair heel loop and black Herschel tab.

The hotly anticipated collection drops on October 9 and will be available at Herschel.com and DrMarten.com.