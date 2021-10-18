Mejuri to open brick-and-mortar location in Vancouver

Get excited, jewellery fans! Mejuri will be opening a brick-and-mortar location in Vancouver in the near future.

The Canadian brand was founded in Toronto in 2015. The company operates direct-to-consumer and has seven retail locations worldwide, including New York, Los Angeles, and Boston.

Mejuri’s brick-and-mortar location in Toronto serves as the brand’s only Canadian outpost — until now, that is.

The store will be located in Vancouver’s West 4th neighbourhood. An opening date has yet to be confirmed, but we’ll keep you posted with all the details once they’re made available.