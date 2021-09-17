Shopping for vintage pieces can be likened to embarking on a treasure hunt at times because you never quite know what you’re going to find. But that’s the thrill of it and what makes it so special.

Vancouver has an unparalleled vintage clothing scene with boutiques everywhere from downtown to Main Street and Commercial Drive brimming with era-specific garments, most often in pristine condition.

What’s more is that shopping for pre-loved pieces, whether vintage, thrift, or consignment, allows you to do your part for the second-hand economy and reduce textile wastage. That being said, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best places to buy vintage clothes in Vancouver.

Community Thrift & Vintage opened its doors in Vancouver in 2011. Today, the social enterprise, which donates all of its profits to the PHS Community Services Society, has two locations in the city. The first is its Frock Shoppe on Carrall Street, where you’ll find everything from vintage dresses to shoes and accessories, and the second is its Unisex Shoppe on West Hastings — a go-to for denim jackets, graphic tees, and outerwear. At both stores, you’ll find a curated selection of pieces year-round.

Address: 311 Carrall Street

Phone: 604-682-8535

Address: 11 West Hastings Street

Phone: 604-629-8396

East Vancouver is home to a ton of incredible vintage stores, and Woo Vintage Clothing is one of them. With an address at 4393 Main Street, the store has a chic, old-school vibe and a collection featuring clothing, accessories, and footwear. At the back of the boutique, you’ll see garments from the 1950s through to the 1970s and beyond — most of which are labelled, so you know the era you’re shopping. (Think evening dresses, sharp suits, and bold prints.)

Address: 4393 Main Street

Phone: 604-687-8200

C’est La Vie Vintage on Main Street is easy to find, with a vibrant pink storefront that sets the stage for the items shoppers can find inside. Owner Faustine Faure-Podguszer opened the store back in 2002 and has since continued to focus on selling quality items. Although the stock in-store is updated frequently, the boutique is known for offering a variety of vintage and designer pieces, including hats, footwear, bags, and a stellar collection of sunglasses. It’s not uncommon to find a sale rail outside the store loaded with items at marked-down prices.

Address: 3247 Main Street

Phone: 604-876-2284

Another Main Street vintage destination worth visiting is F as in Frank Vintage Clothing. The store zeroes in on vintage pieces from the 1980s and 1990s in addition to reworked vintage and everything in between, stocking the likes of vintage Polo Ralph Lauren and vintage Tommy Hilfiger. It’s one of the best places in the city to find classic band and movie tees, sportswear (hockey jerseys, in particular), bucket hats, and denim pieces.

Address: 2425 Main Street

Phone: 604-568-5130

Like C’est La Vie Vintage, Bohemia Gallery is easily recognizable with its colourful, inviting storefront (both stores are located right next to each other, too!). Inside the 3,000 sq ft space, there’s plenty to shop: retro-chic, vintage garments from the 1960s through to the 1980s, along with pieces by local designers. When you’re finished exploring the ground-level offerings, venture upstairs to The Loft, where there’s even more to discover. Pro tip: The store is a haven for sequin tops and dresses.

Address: 3243 Main Street

Phone: 604-874-2781

“It’s a mall of vintage clothing shops. Need we say more,” reads the description on Mintage Mall’s Facebook page. The East Broadway vintage venue is home to several pre-loved clothing vendors, and it’s become a local favourite for everything from patterned dresses from the 1980s to jumpsuits, leather jackets, and streetwear. Equally wonderful is the original Mintage boutique on Commercial Drive. Here, you’ll find reworked clothing and accessories, plus reasonably priced coats and bags.

Address: 245 East Broadway

Phone: 604-428-6732

Address: 1714 Commercial Drive

Phone: 604-646-8243

Nestled on East Cordova Street, Far Out Vintage is led by a vintage collector who has been in the business since 1994. The boho boutique stocks an assortment of pieces, which change from season to season, often including vintage denim jeans, blouses, cords, jumpsuits, tees, utility jackets, and more. Many of the items you’ll find in store can also be found on the Far Out Vintage Etsy page.

Address: 165 East Cordova Street

Phone: 604-369-8916

An Indigenous and queer youth-run business and travelling store, Velveteen Vintage specializes in vintage, retro, and thrifted clothing and handmade goods. You can find and shop the latest collection assembled by the collective at festivals, markets, and pop-up shops across Vancouver. To stay in the know about their next event, check out Velveteen Vintage on Instagram.

Vancouver’s Story of Things studio and its alley-side entrance makes it one of the city’s best-kept vintage secrets. Tucked away off Commercial Drive, it has a handpicked collection of designer and rare vintage items — with the kind of craftsmanship and fabrics most vintage clothing aficionados will swoon over (silk and cashmere, for example). Locals can book an appointment to visit the studio or stop by during one of its seasonal sales.

Address: 1111 Commercial Drive

A newcomer to Vancouver’s vintage realm, The Front Supply Co is already known for its locally curated clothing. For those born in the 1990s who wish to tap into a sense of nostalgia, there’s every kind of tee one could desire in-store (and even some Vancouver Grizzlies swag). Apparel by the local streetwear brands Loose Change Apparel, Money Hungry, and Welcome To Eastvan is also stocked at the Venables Street store.

Address: 1641 Venables Street

Phone: 604-657-0276

