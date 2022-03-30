It is not breaking news that Metro Vancouver is home to some of the highest-priced homes in Canada, and likely North America as a whole.

While a million dollars might seem like a lot of money, you’re not likely to find anything excessively special for that amount in Vancouver, but you might be able to find a nice condo.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), as of February 2022 the average cost of a home in Canada is $816,720, this is up 20.6% since February 2021 ($677,435). In BC, that average climbs to a staggering $1,104,098.

It’s important to note that outside of very rare circumstances, you won’t be purchasing a detached house in Vancouver for $1 million. You’ll have better luck in New West, Coquitlam, or Surrey.

Here is what a $1 million home looks like in cities across Canada, starting with Vancouver.

This extremely colourful home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, in a 1,680 sq ft space. The three-level home has two fireplaces and a ton of land for future development.

It seems to be in relatively good condition, though certain aspects of the home are beginning to show their age.

The kitchen features older appliances that seem to be in decent shape, though there is no stainless steel equipment to be found.

With this Coquitlam serving as the measuring stick, how does the rest of Canada compare?

If a picture says a thousand words, this frontal view of 6951 Christie Briar Manor SW in Calgary says a million. Especially when we compare it to the first home on the list.

Featuring four-bedrooms and four-bathrooms, this home features a total finished area of 2,527 sq ft, nearly 850 sq ft larger than the Coquitlam home we used for comparison, for a dollar less.

You can basically buy a castle in other parts of Canada for the price of a regular detached home in BC. Case in point, this ancestral house in Lévis, Quebec.

Featuring three-bedrooms and two-bathrooms, this home features a renovated home on a 143,400 sq ft lot. It even has its very own backyard lake.

Pictures make the property look more like a house of royalty than a family home.

Toronto is beginning to see a similar fate as to that of Vancouver. Believe it or not, as of last month, the average price of a home in Greater Toronto was slightly higher than in Greater Vancouver, and much higher than the national average.

With that in consideration, it still seems easier to find a complete detached home in Toronto than in Metro Vancouver, at a more affordable rate. Case in point is this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 42 Enchanted Hill Crescent, a high-demand area.

The home features an open concept layout, with some renovated rooms, and a recently replaced roof. The home also features a room with a mirror wall that would be perfect for a dance space, or as seen in the picture below, a work out or yoga studio.

“Honey, I’m home!”

This stunning Winnipeg bungalow features five-bedrooms and three-bathrooms. It features 2,280 sq ft of space, a huge kitchen, and lake views. The listing states the home has “tons of windows” to let in lots of natural light.

It has a hot tub, stone patios, a pond with a stream, and a theatre room with a projector. The theatre room has a sliding soundproof dividing wall.

It seems to pack in incredible value for the price when looking at other homes across Canada, particularly when compared to Vancouver’s offerings.

We’re wrapping up this list with a trip out east to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

This four-bedroom four-bathroom subdivision is near schools and biking trails, and is relatively new having been built in 2009.

Minutes to downtown Halifax, the location can’t be beat. 9-foot ceilings await you when you enter the home, and an open-concept kitchen with granite countertops connect to a “cozy family room.”

A theatre room features a built in projector and newly-installed professional surround sound system. And as you can see, the theatre room looks luxurious.

The Halifax home is listed at $958,000, well below some of the other listings in this post.

In Vancouver, $1 million may not seem like a lot of money, but other parts of Canada tell a wildly different story. Hopefully, BC will be able to figure out the housing affordability problem.

If you wanted to compare some housing prices from across Canada yourself, head over to realtor.ca.