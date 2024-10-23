The Vancouver Canucks will be wearing their black flying skate jerseys a lot this season.

The team announced their jersey schedule for the rest of the year and there are 18 games where they will don their popular black skate alternates.

Back in black! ⚫️🔴🟡 Our Black Skate jersey schedule is out, starting this Saturday when the #Canucks return home to host Pittsburgh in their first skate jersey game of the season. GET TICKETS | https://t.co/b5kgtuKcLd — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 23, 2024

That means the team will wear their third jerseys in nearly 50% of their remaining home games, as they have just 39 left. This is even more than last year when they wore them in just under 40% of total home games.

The full list of black skate jersey appearances this season is as follows.

October 26 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

October 28 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

October 30 vs. New Jersey Devils

November 9 vs. Edmonton Oilers

December 6 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

December 8 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

December 10 vs. St. Louis Blues

December 21 vs. Ottawa Senators

December 23 vs. San Jose Sharks

December 28 vs. Seattle Kraken

January 18 vs. Edmonton Oilers

January 21 vs. Buffalo Sabres

January 25 vs. Washington Capitals

March 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks

March 7 vs. Minnesota Wild

March 9 vs. Dallas Stars

April 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks

April 6 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Canucks will be wearing the unique uniform for a few marquee matchups, including their first time hosting the Edmonton Oilers on November 9 and the “Hughes Bowl” featuring all three brothers on October 30.

The modern black skate jerseys were officially introduced as the team’s third option a few seasons ago and feature an updated look on a classic Canucks sweater. They first returned to the team’s rotation back in 2016.

Not only do the black jerseys look cool, but the Canucks also played well when wearing them last year. The team won nine of their first ten games in the flying skate sweater to begin last season.