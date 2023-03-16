"Medical emergency" snarls Millennium Line during Thursday rush hour

Commuters in Coquitlam could face a longer-than-usual journey home due to a medical emergency affecting the SkyTrain.

In the afternoon on Thursday, March 16, TransLink told Daily Hive that “due to a medical emergency at Coquitlam Central Station, there is no SkyTrain service at Coquitlam Central, Lincoln, or Lafarge Lake–Douglas stations. Extra bus service and staff are in place at all impacted stations.”

SkyTrain customers will have to transfer to bus service at Inlet Centre Station.

The Expo and Canada Lines are running as usual.

Millennium Line service is suspended from Inlet Centre to Lafarge Lake-Douglas #SkyTrain Stations. Canada Line and Expo Line are not affected. Expect delays. Updates to follow. ^at — TransLink BC (@TransLink) March 16, 2023

UPDATE: Millennium Line service is suspended from Inlet Centre to Lafarge Lake-Douglas Stations due to a medical emergency. Service is operating between VCC-Clark and Inlet Centre Stations. Canada Line and Expo Line are not affected. Expect delays. Updates to follow. ^at — TransLink BC (@TransLink) March 16, 2023

For TransLink customers looking for assistance or more information, you can follow TransLink on Twitter or reach its information desk at 604-953-3333.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, it could take a “matter of hours” before service is restored.

We expect the Millennium Line delay to last for a matter of hours. Please look for alternate routes for your commute. Be patient with your fellow commuters and with transit staff. Everyone is working hard to get you where you need to go. https://t.co/6f27IFPGPh — Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@TransitPolice) March 16, 2023

