"Medical emergency" snarls Millennium Line during Thursday rush hour

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 16 2023, 11:43 pm
Commuters in Coquitlam could face a longer-than-usual journey home due to a medical emergency affecting the SkyTrain.

In the afternoon on Thursday, March 16, TransLink told Daily Hive that “due to a medical emergency at Coquitlam Central Station, there is no SkyTrain service at Coquitlam Central, Lincoln, or Lafarge Lake–Douglas stations. Extra bus service and staff are in place at all impacted stations.”

SkyTrain customers will have to transfer to bus service at Inlet Centre Station.

The Expo and Canada Lines are running as usual.

For TransLink customers looking for assistance or more information, you can follow TransLink on Twitter or reach its information desk at 604-953-3333.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, it could take a “matter of hours” before service is restored.

More to come…

