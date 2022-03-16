The Canadian comedic genius behind Wayne’s World, Austin Powers, and So I Married an Axe Murderer just teased his new Netflix Canada show, and it looks absolutely insane.

The six-episode comedy series from the mind of Mike Myers asks its audience a simple question: “what if a secret society has been influencing world events for the greater good since the Black Plague?”

On May 5, Canadians can find out when it debuts on Netflix Canada. It has a star-studded cast, including Community’s Ken Jeong, Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key, and Goodfellas’ Debi Mazar.

Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West join them in the work narrated by velvet-voiced Jeremy Irons.

The show was created by Myers, which means it will probably be absurd, over-the-top, and silly the whole time.

And in typical Mike Myers fashion, he’s playing a ridiculous number of characters: Eight of them, all with very different personalities and roles.

Essentially, everyone is trying to expose the Pentaverate, a secret society that’s fighting back to remain hush-hush. Characters include an old-school Canadian news journalist trying to win his job back, a New England conspiracy theorist, a far-right radio host, a former rock-n-roll manager, and more.

Ken Jeong is Skip Cho, a casino mogul “with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns.” And Keegan-Michael Key is Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve climate disaster.

Debi Mazar plays a highly trusted executive assistant to the Pentaverate, and Richard McCabe plays the head of the society’s security force.

There’s a lot of screaming and dramatic music in the trailer, so don’t worry, it won’t be boring.

“In 1347, five learned men realized that the black plague was caused by fleas on rats. However, the church believed the plague to be God’s punishment, labelling these five men heretics,” says Irons in the trailer.

“So they formed a benevolent secret society to influence world events known as the Pentaverate.”

“The Pentaverate must never be exposed” seems to be the motto of the series.

We’ll see if that rings true in the season finale.