16 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this March

Hello March!

The start of a new month means some new movies and TV shows filming right here in Vancouver. From feature films, to another season of your favourite show, to brand new series that are just getting started — there’s lots of productions to catch filming here in Vancouver this March that you don’t want to miss!

Here are 16 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this month.

Cruel Summer – Season 2

Cruel Summer begins filming in the Metro Vancouver area for its second season this March. The series is set in the 90’s in Texas and tells the story of two young girls — popular girl Kate who mysteriously goes missing, and social outcast Jeanette who suddenly takes her place at school. Previously the series was filmed in Dallas, Texas but production moved to Richmond for season two.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

I wonder what TV series is filming at Rydell High School (aka Van Tech)? Feb 16-19, 2022@WhatsFilming @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/7QnEqVzly5 — Jennie Yuen (@jennieyuen) February 18, 2022

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is filming in the Vancouver area this month. Being called the prequel to the classic musical Grease, the 10-episode musical series will be set four years before the original. From the pink ladies to Van Tech being transformed into Rydell High — the new series will give you all the Grease vibes you’ve been missing!

Snowpiercer – Season 4

Back again for its fourth season, Snowpiercer will be filming in Vancouver this March through to August. The drama series is based around the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. It tells the story of the last survivors left on Earth who board a train called “The Snowpiercer” that travels around the world that is now frozen. Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Chesapeake Shores – Season 6

Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores is back in action in Vancouver at the end of March to start production of its sixth season. The series follows single mother Abby O’Brien, a divorced career woman from NYC who abruptly moves back to her small hometown. Starring as Abby is BC native Meghan Ory. Unfortunately Jesse Metcalfe, who played Abby’s high school sweetheart Trace Riley, will not be returning for season six.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

The Good Doctor is filming in Vancouver for another season of the hit medical drama show. Starring Freddie Highmore, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. Production for the fifth season will continue into April.

Firefly Lane – Season 2

Netflix’s Firefly Lane is filming in the Vancouver area until April for its second season. Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two best friends who have been there for each other for decades. Season two is expected to premiere later this year.

Blockbuster – Season 1

Netflix’s Blockbuster will set up production in the city this month. The new comedy series will be set in the last standing Blockbuster store in the US, and stars none other than actor and comedian Randall Park. Blockbuster will be on location in the city until sometime in May.

Riverdale – Season 6

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here! Riverdale is on location in Metro Vancouver for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until June for its sixth season.

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Superman & Lois has been filming in the Metro Vancouver area since September and production will continue into March for its second season. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

The Flash – Season 8

The Flash will continue filming in the city for its eighth season with production wrapping up sometime in late April. The show is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man who has the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

The Night Agent – Season 1

Another Netflix series on location in Vancouver is The Night Agent. The political drama series begins filming in the city this month, with production expected to wrap by June. Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan in the lead roles, The Night Agent is based around the best-selling 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk.

Charmed – Season 4

The CW’s Charmed is on location in Vancouver to film for its fourth season. Starring Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock, the series is about three sisters who suddenly figure out they are very powerful witches. Charmed has been filming in Metro Vancouver since October and production is expected to finish up by April.

Motherland: Fort Salem – Season 3

Motherland: Fort Salem is filming in the city this March. The supernatural series follows a trio of witches who have enlisted in the United States Army. The series was renewed for a third and final season, which will be on location in the Metro Vancouver area until the end of March. Filming locations for the series have been Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, and Horseshoe Bay.

Resident Alien – Season 2

Another series filming this month in Vancouver is Resident Alien. Filming for the second season is underway until April, and the series stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is filming for its fourth season this month and production is scheduled to continue into April. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together and realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.

Reginald the Vampire – Season 1

A new SYFY series called Reginald the Vampire will continue filming in Vancouver, with production set to wrap up mid-March. Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon will star in the comedy series based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant.