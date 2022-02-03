Wall of Chefs baking spin-off debuts on Food Network Canada

Based on the successful show Wall of Chefs, a brand new series is coming to Food Network Canada: Wall of Bakers.

It will start with four amateur bakers facing off in three rounds, hosted by Noah Cappe of Wall of Chefs and Carnival Eats. The winner will get a $10,000 prize and the title of Wall of Bakers champion.

“This series tests the precision skills of Canada’s home bakers as they battle in three rounds of captivating competition, in front of a dozen of the country’s most accomplished pastry chefs,” says a statement about the show from Corus Studios.

The first round allows chefs to make their signature desserts, but it gets tougher. In round two, they have to make something using two ingredients in the pantry of one of the chefs on the Wall. Finally, the third round challenges them to make a bakery-worthy creation based on a chef’s signature confection.

As for who’s judging, the panel includes 24 of the biggest names in baking across the country, stars like Lynn Crawford, Patrice Demers, and Surrey, BC’s Raveena Oberoi.

From dreaming of being on Food Network, to competing, to winning, to now judging. I am so so so excited to finally announce that I am on the judging panel for the new baking competition series #WallofBakers. Tune-in, starting March 28th, at 10 pm ET/PT on @FoodNetworkCA pic.twitter.com/YUc6A0PRBi — Raveena Oberoi-Grewal (@ravthinks) February 2, 2022

“The pastry chefs offer their expertise in each round, all while tasting, judging, and eliminating one home baker,” says the statement. “Ultimately, they decide who takes the cake.”

And don’t worry, there are plenty of fun twists thrown into the mix to make it even more entertaining for viewers (and challenging for competitors).

“Throughout the season, the determined batch of bakers will push their pastry talents to the limit as they are tasked with using mandatory ingredients and pairings such as tahini and dark chocolate, black sesame paste and bananas, apple butter and rosemary and more,” says the release.

“Each episode also incorporates themes to inspire creativity in their baked goods including re-inventing a classic dessert, carnival treats, spiced infusions and experiments with flavour combinations.”

It’s debuting on March 28 at 10 pm ET/PT on Food Network Canada, so pencil it in if you don’t want to miss the first episode.

Check out the teaser trailer here.